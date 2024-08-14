The right to strike: the heart of worker empowerment

14 August, 2024The right to strike and the right to organize are fundamental pillars of worker empowerment, enshrined in International Labour Organization (ILO) Conventions 87 and 98. These rights are essential for workers and unions to protect their interests and assert their power against the enormous economic and political influence of employers. Without the ability to strike, workers are left defenseless in wage negotiations, working conditions, and basic workplace dignity.

At the core of these protections is the right to organize. This right allows employees to unite and advocate collectively on shared issues.

However, in some parts of the world union discrimination is widespread. Even companies that engage in collective bargaining resist unionization efforts where they can, undermining the fundamental rights of their workers.



A striking example is the recent action by IndustriALL affiliate United Auto Workers (UAW), which filed federal labour charges against former US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The charges accuse them of illegally threatening and intimidating workers who stand up for their rights by engaging in strikes. This case underlines the ongoing global struggle for labour rights, even at companies with significant international influence.



Tesla, a company notorious for its anti-union stance, employs over 120,000 workers worldwide yet refuses to engage in collective bargaining. Attempts to organize within Tesla have been met with fierce resistance, with Elon Musk himself threatening retaliation against workers who attempt to unionize. This has led to significant tensions with labour unions, particularly in Sweden.



Swedish union IF Metall became the first to take action against Tesla's anti-union practices, initiating industrial action on 27 October 2023 in 12 Tesla-owned garages and expanding to 20 more locations.



Despite brief negotiations in November last year, Tesla remained steadfast in its refusal to sign a collective agreement. The company’s management has dismissed labour rights, arguing that they are not part of "the company’s concept." Elon Musk has publicly criticized unions, claiming they create division and negativity within companies.



IndustriALL general secretary, Atle Høie, says:

“Elon Musk’s business model is one that is designed to avoid respecting human rights. We must defend workers and the rights that they have fought so long for. We stand with the UAW in their fight.”



This conflict is not just about Tesla and its workers—it is a symbol of the broader battle for labour rights and the critical importance of the freedom to organize and strike. Without these rights, workers around the world remain vulnerable to exploitation and injustice. The right to strike is not just a tool—it is a crucial defense that ensures workers can stand up for themselves and each other.

Photo: Flickr

